Cronulla Sharks star Matt Ikuvalu moves to Super League

CRONULLA SHARKS star Matt Ikuvalu has moved to Super League.

Having scored 29 tries in 43 NRL appearances for the Sharks and Sydney Roosters, Ikuvalu has swapped Australia for France, signing for the Catalans Dragons until the end of the 2023 Super League season with an option for 2024.

Ikuvalu said: “I’m delighted to join the Dragons. I feel great about it all, everyone has been very welcoming so far and I’m excited to play for the club.

“My goals here are the same as they were back home. I want to win a comp and I believe this team can do it. I think the big reason to come here was the life experience that my family and I could gain by moving across the world together.

“Learning a new language as well playing with a good team. I’m also looking forward to linking up with old friends like Siua Taukeiaho and Adam Keighran.”

Born in Sydney, Ikuvalu made his NRL debut with the Roosters in 2018 and won the Premiership twice in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 tries in 38 appearances.

After four seasons spent in Sydney, he joined Cronulla in 2022. He scored 4 tries in 5 games with the Sharks before suffering a serious knee injury, that kept him off the pitch until the end of the season.

Ikuvalu made a successful return from injury last weekend, playing for the Cronulla Sharks reserve team.

Head coach Steve McNamara said: “We are very happy to add Matt to our playing group. I’ve known Matt since my time at the Roosters and know he will bring real attacking quality and competition for places to our back line.”