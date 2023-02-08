Two Challenge Cup fixtures to be broadcast live this weekend

THE Challenge Cup is the most prestigious competition in rugby league history.

Since its creation back in 1896, the Challenge Cup has witnessed some historic ties and more of the same will hopefully occur this weekend.

Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers has already been confirmed as the first round tie to be shown on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online this Saturday (11 February), with a 1.15pm kick-off.

The Edinburgh-Saddleworth tie is one of 18 in the first round this weekend, with a second match, the Wigan derby between St Patricks and Ince Rose Bridge, being streamed by The Sportsman on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

1:10pm BBC iPlayer

Challenge Cup Round 1

1:15pm Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers

​

2:50pm The Sportsman – youtube.com/watch…..

Challenge Cup Round 1

3:00pm Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge