Two Championship fixtures to be broadcast on stream and TV this weekend

YOU can get your rugby league fix this weekend with two live games on stream or television as Featherstone Rovers travel to Cougar Park to take on Featherstone Rovers and Barrow Raiders host Toulouse Olympique.

In what promises to be two exciting and entertaining fixtures that will certainly show the early credentials of all four sides involved, the OurLeague app and ViaPlay will play host to both games.

On Saturday afternoon, Barrow will take on Toulouse live on the OurLeague app, with the program being broadcast live from 2.45pm with kick-off at 3pm.

It will be interesting to see how Sylvain Houles’ side goes in their first game of the year following the French side’s relegation from Super League, especially with Houles naming just 19 players in his squad for the 2023 season.

For Barrow, it will be a great marker to see if the Cumbrian side can replicate the heroics of last year’s fourth-placed finish following 18 wins from 27 games.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Featherstone will travel to Keighley in one of the most hotly-anticipated opening clashes of a Championship season for a number of years.

Rovers are widely tipped to earn promotion under Sean Long in 2023, with the bookies placing the West Yorkshire side at evens to do just that.

However, Keighley will be no pushovers with the newly-promoted side also being tipped to finish in the Championship play-offs despite 2023 being their first season in the second tier after a long spell in League One.

The game will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7.15pm with a kick-off at 7.45pm.