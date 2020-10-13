Two Salford players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Challenge Cup Final

Two Salford Red Devils players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Challenge Cup Final.
The club received the news this morning and the players have been forced to self-isolate.
Two further players produced inconclusive results in the latest round of testing. They have also started to self-isolate on a precautionary basis.
Salford did not train on Sunday and Monday as a precautionary measure.
The identity of the two players is not yet known. Ian Watson is due to speak to the press after Tuesday’s game with Hull Kingston Rovers.