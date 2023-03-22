Championship refereeing appointments announced as Super League official drops down a league

ANOTHER round of Championship rugby league is upon us with some mouthwatering fixtures set to be played this weekend.
The action kicks off on Saturday when Sheffield Eagles host Toulouse Olympique, with Super League referee Tom Grant taking charge at the Olympic Legacy Park.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Liam Rush will be at Featherstone Rovers’ home clash against York Knights, whilst Michael Smaill will be the man in the middle for Batley Bulldogs’ visit to Whitehaven.
Nick Bennett will take charge of Swinton Lions’ game at London Broncos, with Scott Mikalauskas taking the reins at Cougar Park for Keighley Cougars’ clash against Bradford Bulls.
Joe Vella will be at Barrow for the Raiders’ clash with Halifax Panthers whilst Cameron Worsley will officiate Widnes Vikings’ fixture against Newcastle Thunder.
Sheffield Eagles v Toulouse Olympique XIII
25th March, KO: 15:00
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: K. Moore
Touch Judge 2: A. Sweet
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Featherstone Rovers v York RLFC
26th March, KO: 15:00
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: J. Covell-wood
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Whitehaven RLFC v Batley Bulldogs
26th March, KO: 15:00
Referee: M. Smaill
Reserve Referee: O. Ireland
Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 2: O. Maddock
Time Keeper: N. Hope
London Broncos v Swinton Lions
26th March, KO: 15:00
Referee: N. Bennett
Reserve Referee: G. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: J. Ruckledge
Touch Judge 2: H. Winnard
Time Keeper: D. Moss
Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls
26th March, KO: 15:00
Referee: S. Mikalauskas
Reserve Referee: T. Gibbs
Touch Judge 1: A. Billington
Touch Judge 2: L. O’brien
Time Keeper: G. Kershaw
Barrow Raiders v Halifax Panthers
26th March, KO: 15:00
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: C. Regan
Touch Judge 1: C. Etchells
Touch Judge 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: B. Hartle
Widnes Vikings v Newcastle Thunder
26th March, KO: 15:00
Referee: C. Worsley
Reserve Referee: B. Worsley
Touch Judge 1: E. Mccarthy
Touch Judge 2: B. Brocklehurst
Time Keeper: A. Brown