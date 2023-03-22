Championship refereeing appointments announced as Super League official drops down a league

ANOTHER round of Championship rugby league is upon us with some mouthwatering fixtures set to be played this weekend.

The action kicks off on Saturday when Sheffield Eagles host Toulouse Olympique, with Super League referee Tom Grant taking charge at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Liam Rush will be at Featherstone Rovers’ home clash against York Knights, whilst Michael Smaill will be the man in the middle for Batley Bulldogs’ visit to Whitehaven.

Nick Bennett will take charge of Swinton Lions’ game at London Broncos, with Scott Mikalauskas taking the reins at Cougar Park for Keighley Cougars’ clash against Bradford Bulls.

Joe Vella will be at Barrow for the Raiders’ clash with Halifax Panthers whilst Cameron Worsley will officiate Widnes Vikings’ fixture against Newcastle Thunder.

Sheffield Eagles v Toulouse Olympique XIII

25th March, KO: 15:00

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: K. Moore

Touch Judge 2: A. Sweet

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Featherstone Rovers v York RLFC

26th March, KO: 15:00

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: J. Covell-wood

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Whitehaven RLFC v Batley Bulldogs

26th March, KO: 15:00

Referee: M. Smaill

Reserve Referee: O. Ireland

Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 2: O. Maddock

Time Keeper: N. Hope

London Broncos v Swinton Lions

26th March, KO: 15:00

Referee: N. Bennett

Reserve Referee: G. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: J. Ruckledge

Touch Judge 2: H. Winnard

Time Keeper: D. Moss

Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls

26th March, KO: 15:00

Referee: S. Mikalauskas

Reserve Referee: T. Gibbs

Touch Judge 1: A. Billington

Touch Judge 2: L. O’brien

Time Keeper: G. Kershaw

Barrow Raiders v Halifax Panthers

26th March, KO: 15:00

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: C. Regan

Touch Judge 1: C. Etchells

Touch Judge 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: B. Hartle

Widnes Vikings v Newcastle Thunder

26th March, KO: 15:00

Referee: C. Worsley

Reserve Referee: B. Worsley

Touch Judge 1: E. Mccarthy

Touch Judge 2: B. Brocklehurst

Time Keeper: A. Brown