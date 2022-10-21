Featherstone Rovers swoop for exciting halfback as ex-Leeds Rhinos assistant Sean Long rebuilds squad

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have continued their impressive recruitment with the signing of highly-rated young French halfback Thomas Lacans.

A talented young half-back, he is a graduate of the Catalans Dragons academy systems and has represented Lezignan in the French Elite 1 championship.

Rovers Head Coach Sean Long commente:; “Thomas has a very bright future ahead of him, we’re excited to see him develop over the coming season, he is already a talented player and showcased his abilities for Newcastle this year.”

He has played four seasons across the channel in the top French competition, making 53 appearances including 19 in the club’s victorious 2021 season and is a junior European champion, having been part of the winning French U19s side in 2018.

Starting to play the game from the age of four, Lacans has plenty of rugby league heritage to call on, with his father Cedric a Lezignan player when they were crowned French champions between 2008 and 2010.

Lacans commented; “I’m very proud to be joining Rovers, I’m very excited to join up with the playing group for pre-season next month and can’t wait to play my part in 2023.”