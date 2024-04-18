Vicky Whitfield sets out St Helens’ lofty ambitions ahead of new Women’s Super League season

CHALLENGE CUP holders St Helens have their eyes set on even more silverware this year.

Despite having won the knock-out competition for the last three years, including last season’s historic final at Wembley, Saints haven’t got their hands on the Grand Final trophy since 2021.

Still feeling the heartbreak of a golden point try defeat to Leeds in the play-off semi-final, Saints prop Vicky Whitfield believes enough has been done off the field at the club to put them in a stronger position to make another tilt at a Grand Final title.

“We don’t shy away from setting the bar high and having high expectations at Saints,” she said.

“We want to get all three trophies again and we want to be the team to beat.

“Retaining the Challenge Cup and getting back to Wembley is definitely up there in our aims for the year, but missing out on the Grand Final last year in golden point was heartbreaking and want to put that right.

“Jodie Cunningham had a tricky year with injuries last season and we’ve got Leah Burke back fit, so we have players coming back in that are going to add value to squad and be leaders on the field. That will hopefully keep us calm in tough situations like that and get us the wins in those big games again.

“Looking around league I can just tell that this season is going to be tougher and more competitive. Even at Saints, looking around the changing room I can see that everyone is looking more athletic.

“We’re really buying into the S&C work, nutrition and all those other extra bits that maybe in the past players haven’t taken seriously.

“That is happening across the league and with the level of competition always rising, it’s those extras that are going to give you the edge in games.”

St Helens start their Super League campaign with a trip to current champions York Valkyrie on Sunday in what will be the first game that will see St Helens players paid for their efforts.

Whitfield hopes to be a part of that squad after returning from a knee injury against Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

“I had a bit of a meniscus tear that kept catching, so I had a bit of surgery to sort that,” she added.

“The match payments are a nice little addition and it’s helpful, but knowing that when I put my body on the line, if I do get a serious injury, or even just a little one, that the club are going to be there to catch me, look after me through the whole process and get me back to full fitness, is more important to me. That makes me feel more valued as a player.

“I’m not going to knock the match payments, they’re definitely a step in the right direction, but if I had to choose one, it would be all the extras, like the medical care, that I’d choose.”

