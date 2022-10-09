Victor Radley follows ‘Yorkshire blood’ as he outlines commitment to England cause

Victor Radley has no regrets about following the “Yorkshire blood in me” by committing to England at the World Cup.

The Sydney Roosters forward made his debut in Friday’s warm-up fixture against Fiji in Salford.

Though Australia-born, his father Nigel hails from Sheffield and Radley has opted to represent that heritage by lining up for Shaun Wane’s side in their home World Cup.

The 24-year-old, a two-time NRL and World Club Challenge winner, says he gave plenty of thought to the decision before making the commitment.

“I thought about doing it, that I want to play for England. I wanted to sit on it for a few months,” said Radley.

“Robbo (Trent Robinson, Roosters head coach) said to me ‘It’s marriage, it’s not a girlfriend thing.’ I sat on it a few months and that feeling of wanting to play for England never faded away.

“So I went with my gut and my chest and I’m stoked with the decision. I’m stoked that I’m over here now.

“I love Australia, I love everything about it and love living there, but sometimes you get that feeling in your chest.

“There must be Yorkshire blood in me to give me the feeling that I had to go with it.”

Not that his dad, who will be coming over to watch England’s group game in the Steel City at Bramall Lane against Greece, played much of a role in pushing him into it.

Radley said: “He’s pretty simple, my dad. When I told him (about committing to England) he didn’t even bat an eyelid!

“He doesn’t speak to me much, my old man! I grew up working with him for four years and a lot of people around us are English.

“I’ve always loved the English and loved coming over here. I’ve been for World Club Challenges and loved the people and what it’s about. It’s a good laugh.

“A lot of people were telling me to do otherwise and even my head sometimes was saying ‘is this the smartest decision?’

“But I didn’t get here by making decisions in my head in the first place! I backed my gut and I’m excited.”

