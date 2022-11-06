Victoria Molyneux on ‘incredible’ meeting with Princess of Wales after England win

ENGLAND star Victoria Molyneux has said Saturday will live long in her memory after she, and her team mates, were given the opportunity to meet HRH the Princess of Wales following their 54-4 victory over Canada.

The future Queen arrived at the DW Stadium in time to greet the players on the pitch ahead of the England Men’s quarter-final clash with Papua New Guinea. She then met the Women’s team during half-time of that game and was joined by captain Emily Rudge and Jodie Cunningham for the second half to watch the game from the stand.

The Wigan forward was delighted to see the Princess take a genuine interest in Rugby League as a whole and believe the meeting will make all those involved strive even more to keep growing the women’s game.

“I have never met a person of royalty, so to meet Her Royal Highness in such a spectacle as today, it’s something we would never have even contemplated when growing up as a young player,” said Molyneux.

“To get the opportunity not only to step on the pitch and represent your country, but to meet someone like her was incredible.

“She just has this aura around her, she’s a really special person, and having met her does make us even more motivated to keep doing what we’re doing to grow the game.

“She had a really good knowledge of us and the game and really commended that fact that we all work, and that some of us are mums.

“She seemed quite impressed with the athleticism and physicality of the game. She said she was inspired by that and was really pleased that what we’re doing now will hopefully really inspire the next generation of girls to pick up a rugby ball and step out into the field as well.

“This World Cup is building a legacy for Women’s Rugby League and showing that if you work hard and believe in something, that you can achieve it.”

