Wakefield and Huddersfield to lock horns in rearranged fixture next week

Wakefield Trinity will face Huddersfield Giants in a rearranged Super League fixture next Thursday.

Trinity are due to be at home but they will take on the Giants at John Smith’s Stadium (3PM ko).

The two teams had a week off due to their non-involvement in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals but they will now use the weekend to catch up on the fixture, which was cancelled before the season was suspended due to Covid-19.

Chris Chester’s side is already two games behind many of their peers having played just eight games, while Huddersfield have played a total of nine.