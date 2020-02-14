Wakefield enter dual-reg agreement with Championship club

Wakefield Trinity have entered a dual-reg partnership with Oldham.

The new agreement will see a continuation of the relationship between the clubs after the Roughyeds took the likes of Lee Kershaw and Titus Gwaze on loan last year.

Gwaze is back with Oldham for the month, while Jack Croft will play for Matt Diskin’s side in the OurLeague match against Whitehaven on Sunday.

“We have always enjoyed a good relationship with Chris Chester and Michael Carter at Trinity and this latest development is an extension of that,” he said.

“In terms of recruitment, one of the things we have struggled to combat this season is the introduction of reserve-team rugby in Super League with the result that there haven’t been as many players knocking about as has been usual in recent years.

“We’ve also been struggling with early-season injuries, particularly in the centre positions, and from Trinity’s point of view dual-reg will allow them to send out younger players to gain valuable experience at a club like ours but not necessarily for a minimum of a month, which applies with a loan agreement.”