Wakefield land winger for second spell

Wakefield Trinity have completed the signing of Huddersfield Giants winger Innes Senior on a season-long loan.

Senior spent the back-end of the 2019 campaign with the club, scoring four tries in eight games.

He will return to the club next season and compete for a place in the side alongside Tom Johnstone and Liam Kay.

Head coach Chris Chester said:: “I’m delighted that Innes will be with us again in 2021.

“Innes was a welcome acquisition when he joined us last season and I was really pleased with his performances in the red, white & blue.

“To have him here again in 2021 will add some quality depth to our backline options, and I’m looking forward to welcoming Innes back when we return for pre-season training.”

Senior added: “I’m excited to be joining Wakefield again in 2021 after an enjoyable spell last season.

“The group made me feel really welcome and I’m now looking forward to kicking on and enjoying 2021.”