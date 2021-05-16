Wakefield star’s backing for coach as losing run goes on

Wakefield coach Chris Chester feels he has the backing of his bosses and players as he works to pull his side away from the Super League danger zone.

And after Trinity went down in extra time at Leeds, their seventh defeat in seven matches this season and ninth in a row stretching back to last year, forward Joe Westerman insisted the ex-Hull KR chief is the right man for the job.

Wakefield levelled Friday’s derby through Mason Lino’s late field-goal, only to lose out when Jay Pitts was controversially penalised for stripping the ball from King Vuniyayawa, allowing Rhyse Martin to kick the two points which sealed a 15-13 victory.

They now face a key trio of Sunday-afternoon home games, against Hull KR, Huddersfield and Leigh, the only other top-flight team yet to win this year.

“I’m proud of their efforts. I’ve told them to hold their heads high,” said Chester, who has been at the helm since March 2016.

“We are lacking some key personnel and a bit of quality, but these blokes are trying their hardest.

“Our defence was fantastic but we just did too much of it. They’re running their blood to water and our luck will hopefully change shortly.”

Chester, who is out of contract at the end of this season and last week said his future at Wakefield beyond then is undecided, added: “I don’t feel any pressure. The guys are giving everything and I’ve got the backing of the playing group and the people above me.”

Westerman, who is also out of contract this year and has been linked with a return to his first club Castleford, said: “I don’t think people can see what is happening in the camp.

“From the top to the bottom of the club, they are putting effort in and they are doing all they can.

“The stuff happening on the field is not their fault. They are working hard and we are working hard.

“The stuff we are doing through the week, with the coaching staff, we are doing everything we possibly can.”

Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is to see a specialist to assess ongoing concussion-related symptoms, and is expected to be out for another four weeks at least.

