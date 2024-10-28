Wakefield Trinity aiming for silverware following Super League spot

WAKEFIELD are back in Super League – and star fullback Max Jowitt sees no reason why they can’t challenge for the play-offs.

Trinity enjoyed a dominant Championship campaign, winning the treble of 1895 Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final.

But they had to wait until last week’s club gradings were released to be certain of their return to the top division, one year on from relegation.

The work done by the club on and off the field, driven by owner Matt Ellis and coach Daryl Powell, has paid off but they are now setting their sights higher.

“We’re looking to be a team that is competing for play-off spots and silverware,” said Jowitt, the Championship’s player of the year who became the first man to ever score 500 points in a season.

“We’re not looking to be a team that’s just surviving in Super League, like we did for quite a few years.

“This drop down into the Championship is probably the best thing that could have happened.

“We’ve had a full rebuild in backroom staff, coaching staff and players. It’s done us the world of good.

“Now we’ve got a lot to work on next year to be competing in Super League. I think the standard in Super League this year has probably lifted, from what I’ve watched. It’s a tough competition.

“But we’ve signed some quality players and there’s no reason why we can’t be competing next year.”

Wakefield have made ten additions to date, including England internationals Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken from Catalans.

Gold Coast’s Seth Nikotemo has joined along with two Russells, Matty from Warrington and Oliver from Huddersfield, plus ex-Hull FC duo Jake Trueman and Cameron Scott, Hull KR’s Matty Storton and Corey Hall, and Josh Rourke from London.

Liam Kay was last week released from the final year of his Trinity contract.

