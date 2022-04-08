Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors welcome key men back for Challenge Cup tie

Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors have named 21-man squads for their Challenge Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Willie Poching has made two changes to his Wakefield squad, with Lee Gaskell returning from an elbow injury and in line to make only his second appearance of the season.

Lewis Murphy also comes into contention with Brad Walker and Yusuf Aydin dropping out of the squad.

Tom Johnstone is included despite being a doubt with a back issue picked up in last week’s Super League victory over Salford Red Devils.

However, Trinity remain without Bill Tupou, Tom Lineham (both knee), Lee Kershaw (all knee) and Thomas Minns (hand).

Wigan also make two changes to their squad, with Matt Peet welcoming back Thomas Leuluai following a one-match suspension.

Liam Marshall has not made the cut because of his hamstring injury, though Willie Isa is included despite picking up a shoulder problem in last week’s win over Hull FC.

Sam Halsall is recalled to the squad in place of Abbas Miski as Kaide Ellis (suspended) and Kai Pearce-Paul (leg) remain unavailable for the Warriors.

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors – Be Well Support Stadium, Sunday 2.30pm

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 19 Liam Kay, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Iain Thornley, 6 Cade Rust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill.