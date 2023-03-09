Wakefield Trinity announce shock departure of chief executive Michael Carter

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have today announced that Michael Carter will step down as CEO by the end of 2023.

Carter said: “As I continue into my 10th year as Custodian of this Club, I have been pondering my future and the future of the game in much detail and ultimately I have decided to stand down as CEO and as a director of the club by the end of 2023.

We have achieved so much in recent years, as anyone visiting the Be Well Support Stadium at Belle Vue can see – and there is so much more the club will achieve in the years ahead. For me however it is time to move on. I look forward to staying close to the club going forward – but as strictly as a fan, sponsor and volunteer!”

John Minards, Chairman of Wakefield Trinity added: “While today’s announcement will come as a surprise to many, it is something Michael and I have been discussing for many months. It is nonetheless very much the end of an era for our club.

“As Michael says, we are continuing with our plans to drive the club forward in the context of the redeveloped stadium and there will be further announcements as the season progresses.

“Michael will be with us as CEO potentially until the end of this season and his actual departure from the role will be the appropriate time to pay proper tribute to his immense contribution. For now I would just want to express a huge thank you to Michael for all that he and his family have done for all of us. Put simply, without him there would not be a Wakefield Trinity today.

“Michael, we thank you!”