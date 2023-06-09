Wakefield Trinity announce takeover latest following huge new sponsorship deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced a major new sponsorship deal as takeover due diligence continues.

As due diligence is progressing in respect of the proposed acquisition of the club by Matthew Ellis, Wakefield have signed a major new sponsorship deal with DIY Kitchens.

Trinity released this statement in support: “The club is also delighted to welcome Matthew to their Advisory Board during this intervening period. This board provides invaluable work for the club largely behind the scenes, and Matthew will add to these efforts particularly in the areas of fan engagement and player recruitment.

“Both this appointment, and the experience gained by Matthew from working with the existing team, will help to ensure a smooth transition over to his ownership should the due diligence process reach a satisfactory conclusion in the coming weeks.

“Matt’s company DIY Kitchens has agreed to a very substantial sponsorship deal which will add fire power to our ongoing recruitment and retention efforts.”