Ian Watson reveals “a few” Super League clubs are battling to sign Huddersfield Giants star

IT’S that time of year when the May 1 deadline passes and out-of-contract stars can negotiate with other clubs in a bid to secure their futures.

It almost becomes a rat race when talking about those stars who are fighting for their futures beyond the end of the season.

One forward who has been well in demand is Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout, with head coach Ian Watson revealing that “a few” Super League clubs have been battling to sign the 23-year-old.

“There are a few clubs in for him. He has been getting offers from a few places so he will have to make a decision on what he feels is the best for his career,” Watson said.

“It’s hard to look in certain directions when great contracts are offered to him. There are not a lot of middles who are young and British, if people have got more space on the salary cap than other clubs then that’s how they will probably get him over the line.

“It makes it difficult at certain times with the salary cap because you can’t keep everyone on what they think they are worth. You have to do what’s best for your business.”

Trout himself is out for the season after taking to social media to confirm the news, posting on Instagram: “The rollercoaster that is RL. Truly gutted to have my season come to an end so soon. 2023 we are coming for you.”

The club then followed up, tweeting: “Owen Trout has confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with an injury following a scan.”

“Get well soon, Trouty.”

It is unsure yet where the forward will play in 2024 and beyond.