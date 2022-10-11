Wakefield Trinity confirm full coaching staff including York City Knights’ James Ford

Wakefield Trinity have appointed York City Knights head coach James Ford as their new assistant coach.

Ford leaves Championship club York after eight years, having led them from League One to the top end of the second tier.

He becomes number two at Wakefield under their new head coach Mark Applegarth, who has also confirmed the rest of his coaching team.

Andreas Liefeith, who has been involved at the club part-time for a number of years, has been appointed head of performance while Joel Fulford returns to the club as first-team strength and conditioning coach and Matt Cook completes the team.

Meanwhile Applegarth’s former role of head of youth has been taken up by Matty Nicholson, who joins from Keighley Cougars.

“Myself and James Ford grew up coaching together at Wakefield College and he’s gone on to do a brilliant job at York,” said Applegarth.

“He complements me really well in terms of our strengths and I think he’ll be a great addition to the group.

“He’s a real technical coach, good at detailing, speaks well in front of the group and is a real thinker of the game.

“I’m really delighted to have him on board and think he will be a quality addition.”