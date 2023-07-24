The League Express Rugby League Highlights of the Week

After a great weekend of Challenge Cup action, here are the Rugby League Highlights of the Week, as seen by today’s issue of LEAGUE EXPRESS.

TEAM: Leigh Leopards will visit Wembley Stadium for the first time since 1971 next month, after they defeated St Helens 12-10 in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Warrington on Saturday

PLAYER: Faye Gaskin kicked the winning field goal to give St Helens their 17-16 victory against York Valkyrie in the Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final at Warrington on Saturday.

TRY: Zak Hardaker showed great speed and awareness to touch down a Lachlan Lam grubber and give Leigh their decisive lead.

STORY: Hull KR’s new recruit Brad Schneider creating history by kicking a winning field-goal two weeks in a row in golden point time at the same venue, as Hull KR defeated Wigan 11-10 at Headingley on Sunday.

QUOTE: “I always say that you never fail at anything until you stop trying, and we are still trying.” Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont after Saturday’s triumph.

TWEET: “Amazing. What a game of rugby league but what a win for Leigh Leopards. A bonkers tale over many, many years. Derek Beaumont rightly criticised at times but now they’re at Wembley after beating the benchmark. A great tale for rugby league.” Rugby League journalist Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) on the significance of Leigh’s triumph on Saturday.

IMAGE: The statue in Cardiff of Welsh born Rugby League Hall of Famers Gus Risman, Billy Boston and Clive Sullivan.

