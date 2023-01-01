Wakefield Trinity hand deal to former Leigh Leopards star ahead of Super League 2023

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued the good news for their fans following their Boxing Day win over the Leeds Rhinos with the announcement that former Leigh Leopards hooker Liam Hood has signed a new contract extension.

Hood joined Trinity from Leigh ahead of the 2022 campaign and went on to make 18 Super League appearances, crossing for six tries.

The experienced number 9 featured for Scotland at the Rugby League World Cup in the off-season and after a couple of weeks of rest, the 30-year old is eager to kick on and enjoy a successful season in Trinity colours after signing a new one-year deal.

Hood didn’t feature on Boxing Day due to a small calf strain but is hoping to get a run in January’s friendlies.

“I’m delighted to be staying at Wakefield for an extra year,” said Hood.

“It’s been an ongoing process with Michael and Mark over the last few weeks and I’m now pleased it’s sorted so I can focus on a big year ahead.

“I’m will start to run again when we return to training at the beginning of January and hopefully I will be back for Reece’s Testimonial game.

“Last year was disappointing and we definitely could’ve had a better year but that’s been put to bed now. We’re now looking forward to going again and enjoying a solid year. We have brought in some solid players who will all add something to our team and I’m excited to be a part of it for the next few years.”

Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really pleased to have this deal agreed as Liam is a key member of our squad.

“He is a top-quality hooker who adds so much to our team when he’s on the field. He is a great leader off the field too and I’m delighted he’s agreed to stay for an extra year.”