Wakefield Trinity hand permanent deals to duo following trial

Wakefield Trinity have announced the singings of John Davetanivalu and Thomas Minns following trial periods at the club.

Minns is an experienced Super League player having previously played in the top flight with Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and London Broncos.

The centre left Featherstone Rovers at the end of last season and took up a contract at Newcastle Thunder, but opted to be released to find a club closer to home.

Meanwhile, Fijian winger Davetanivalu is a newcomer to professional Rugby League having previously featured for the Army side, though he has played rugby union for Wasps, Birmingham Moseley and London Scottish.

Both players appeared in Wakefield’s friendly defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day and have now signed one-year deals.

“I’m really excited to have both on-board and, more importantly, so are their teammates,” said Trinity head coach Willie Poching.

“John is with the army but has played a lot of Rugby League as a junior, having grown up in this country. He was after an opportunity to try his hand at the professional game, and we gave him a trial, in which he has excelled to the point where he has earned a contract.

“He knows his position in the squad and knows he has a lot of learning to do but I’ll give a lot of credit to Tom Johnstone who has taken him under his wing and helped him learn a lot about the game. We look forward to seeing John picking more up and flourishing in the next little while.

“As for Minnsy, I worked with him at Hull KR and he was looking for an opportunity to come back and play in Super League. I knew he was hungry as well as knowing of his talent and he’s fitted into the squad really well.

“Again, like John, he’s earned his contract on merit and hopefully he can string a few games together and get some consistency whilst being on the field. Tom is another one who will get an opportunity throughout the year and he could be really invaluable for us.”