Wakefield Trinity have missed out on signing “four or five players” according to Super League boss Mark Applegarth

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been doing it incredibly tough in the 2023 Super League season so far.

A ten-game losing run and being nilled in five of those isn’t exactly how Mark Applegarth would have wanted to begin his head coaching career, but that’s the way that Wakefield have started life in 2023.

In recent weeks, Applegarth has attempted to bolster his squad with the likes of Nathan Mason, Innes Senior and Sam Hewitt joining on-loan from Huddersfield Giants and Will Dagger joining permanently from Hull KR.

However, the Wakefield head coach has hinted at more recruits, although he has missed out on “four or five players” due to one reason or another.

“It’s no secret we’ve got a tight budget but we will do what we can to work around that,” Applegarth said following Wakefield’s 22-6 loss to Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve been scouting around, I wish it was as easy as saying ‘I want him, I want to sign him’.

“A lot of things have got to happen to get the signings over the line, but we have identified numerous targets and it’s about making sure everything aligns from a club and player perspective.

“There were four or five players that we could have got over the line but a club has pulled out or someone has come in saying they will pay more money. It’s frustrating but it is what happens in professional sport.”

Wakefield’s 22-6 loss to Wigan means that Trinity go into the international break with no wins on the board with just 53 points scored in ten games.