Rugby League World – Issue 484 (May 2023) – Out Friday 28th April

With the coronation of King Charles III taking place in May, the first ceremonial handover of the crown since 1953 after the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, it begs the question can anyone dislodge the Super League crown from St Helens this season and bring their four year reign as champions to an end?

Wigan were the last team to do so in 2018, and Rugby League World cover star this month Liam Farrell has his sights firmly set on the Cherry & Whites bringing the trophy back to his hometown club in 2023.

Kevin Naiqama also has a proven trophy-winning track record in Super League and he is aiming to use his experience to help Huddersfield Giants claim some silverware of their own.

In the Championship we catch up with two Australians who have made their homes in the UK, with Jarrad Stack falling in love with life in Cumbria having started out at Workington and now starring with Barrow Raiders. Meanwhile, Jarred Bassett is climbing the ranks in the capital, having moved up from the Southern Conference League to League One with the Skolars and is now enjoying life with the Broncos.

In League One, we hear from the game’s newest outpost club, Cornwall, about what it meant for the Choughs to chalk up their first ever home win.

England’s women are under new management as Stuart Barrow replaces Craig Richards in the coaching hotseat. He tells us about his plans to build on the progress made in last year’s World Cup, and going further in 2025.

The undoubted success story of RLWC2021 were England’s triumphant wheelchair heroes, and we took a trip to Birmingham to see how the domestic game is building on that legacy with its first-ever Magic Weekend.

On the amateur scene we preview the President’s Cup tournament, and on the international front we look back to a glorious night for Great Britain in Melbourne in 1992, and chat to Billy Magoulias about what comes next after starring for Greece on the world stage.

All this and plenty more in another packed issue.

