Son of Castleford Tigers prop makes debut for rival Super League scholarship side

WHEN rugby league players hit their 30s and over, it’s always interesting to see whether their sons grow up to attempt the same path and trajectory as their fathers.

The likes of former St Helens prop John Stankevitch, Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Castleford Tigers stalwart Danny Orr as well as Saints legend Leon Pryce have all seen their sons make it to the various levels of scholarship, academy, reserves and first-team.

Now, it’s seemingly the turn of Castleford Tigers prop Suaia Matagi’s son, Chris Iafeta Matagi, who made his debut for the St Helens scholarship side at the weekend in the centre position.

In doing so, Matagi scored a try in Saints’ 54-20 drubbing of the London Broncos’ scholarship side.

Matagi junior, who plies his rugby league for amateur club Siddal in West Yorkshire, is highly-rated with a bright future expected of him.

Meanwhile, his father Suaia, has made almost 50 appearances for the Tigers since making the move from West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants – first on-loan and then on a permanent deal in 2021.