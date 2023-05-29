Top-flight rugby league star speaks for the first time since suffering seizure on the field

AS everyone knows, rugby league is a physical sport that pushes the athletes to their absolute limits.

Sometimes, that can result in distressing injuries or events like the one witnessed at the weekend when Canberra Raiders star Corey Harawira-Naera suffered a suspected seizure on the field during the club’s 33-26 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Speaking after the win, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart gave an update on Harawira-Naera, telling Fox League: “I just spoke to the doctor. He said he’s had a seizure and they’re unsure in regards to why.

“It doesn’t seem to be of any contact to the head, so they’re at a bit of a loss at the moment in regards to why it occurred. He’s off to hospital now and obviously all our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Now Harawira-Naera himself released video footage after being discharged from hospital.

“I got discharged from hospital at about 3:30am this morning,” Harawira-Naera said in a video released by the Raiders.

“Firstly I want to thank the boys from both teams, our boys and the Rabbitohs, our staff, the medical staff and the Rabbitohs medical staff, the paramedics, the doctors, coaching staff from both teams have shown concern, as well as all the footy fans, Raiders fans, family, friends.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate to receive a lot of messages about what happened last night and I’m doing a lot better now.

“Love to you all for thinking of me. I’m back on the mend, not in the clear yet but we’ll get some more scans. Health comes first but I’m hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“I’m very fortunate to have a lot of people concerned about me and thinking of me.”