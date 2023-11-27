Wakefield Trinity make another signing coup ahead of attempts for Super League promotion

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have made another signing coup ahead of the club’s attempts to make it back to Super League at the first time of asking.

That signing is New Zealand prop forward Caleb Uele. The 24-year-old, Auckland-born, middle stands at 6’3” tall and weighs in at 115kgs. He has signed an initial one-year deal for 2024 with the option of a second year.

He came through the ranks at Glenora and represented New Zealand Under 18’s at international level. He continued his career in the NZRL National Premiership based in Auckland until moving to Sydney in 2022.

Caleb joined his brother Braden, who was playing first grade in the NRL with the prop’s outstanding performances in the NSW Cup over the last two seasons playing 37 games and scoring eight tries for the Newtown Jets, bringing him to the fringes of the NRL with the Cronulla Sharks.

Head Coach, Daryl Powel said: “Caleb is a big, physical front rower who we feel is a perfect fit for what we need in our middle unit for next season.

“Having spoken to him, he is driven to be the very best he can be, which is what I want from every player at the club. He has great leg-speed for a big man and is also a physical front foot defender. I am looking forward to getting him to the UK quickly so he can get stuck into our pre-season.”

