Castleford Tigers release purple and green away kit in new look for Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have decided to go in a new direction for their away kit for the 2024 Super League season – and it’s a beauty.

The traditional black and amber has been adopted for the West Yorkshire club’s home kit for 2024, but the away kit sees a move away from tradition and a venture into the extraordinary.

Of course, with it being a brand-new coaching staff and a whole host of new players joining the club for next season, the Tigers have decided to crown that change with modernity.

🟣🟢⚪️ 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙨. Our new 2024 away shirt is here!#COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) November 27, 2023

