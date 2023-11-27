Samoa-England Test Series not dead in the water as discussions re-open between the two nations

International Rugby League has facilitated a re-opening of discussions between Samoan and English officials about the Pacific nation touring England in 2024 to build on their rivalry from last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Rugby League Samoa officials agreed to re-engage with their English counterparts about a series in England at the end of next season following a meeting with IRL Chair Troy Grant on Monday.

The IRL Board last Thursday discussed Samoa’s decision to decline an invitation to travel to the England next year and strongly encouraged the World Cup finalists to reconsider a proposal for the series.

Mr Grant met with Toa Samoa team manager Hanan Laban in Brisbane, with new Rugby League Samoa Executive President Ponifasio Vasa also involved in the meeting remotely.

Mr Vasa gave a commitment to re-engage with the Rugby Football League about Samoa touring England in 2024.

The IRL Chairman, who has also spoken with Samoa coach Ben Gardiner, praised the leadership of Mr Vasa and the new Rugby League Samoa Executive Board, who were elected in July.

“I am excited by the new direction and vision of Rugby League Samoa, their improved capability and plans for the growth of rugby league in Samoa,” he said.

“It is pleasing that they understand how important Samoa is to the international rugby league family and I was very impressed by their positive approach towards helping to build the game in the Northern Hemisphere.”

The IRL Board recently announced an International Calendar through to 2030, commencing this year with Tonga’s historic tour to England and the inaugural Pacific Championships, featuring New Zealand, Australia, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Cook Islands.

It is hoped that Samoa will next year travel to England, whom they beat in extra-time at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium last November to become the first Tier 2 nation to reach a World Cup final.

The European Rugby League is working on a Euros competition to coincide with the desired Samoan tour to England, giving the Northern Hemisphere the most international content in recent memory at the end of next season.

England will then travel to Australia for the first Ashes series in 21 years at the end of the 2025 season, with Samoa re-joining the Pacific Championships.

Mr Grant offered Samoa the support needed to ensure the Pacific nation can successfully and viably tour England in 2024 to provide international rugby league fans one of the most highly anticipated series in recent memory.

“Rugby League Samoa will work with the IRL and RFL to understand any hurdles needed to overcome in making the tour a successful reality and continue to build on the wonderful legacy they have recently achieved,” he said.

