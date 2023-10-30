Wakefield Trinity make yet another signing in shape of Keighley Cougars man

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have made yet another signing in the shape of Keighley Cougars hooker Thomas Doyle.

Doyle has signed a one-year deal and will link up with Wakefield for their first season back in the second tier since 1998.

The hooker, now 24, came through the Academy system at Bradford Bulls and soon attracted the interest of Super League clubs. The Bulls quickly demanded a substantial fee for this promising young talent to deter this interest.

He went on to play 57 times for Bradford from 2019 to 2022 scoring 16 tries. He surprisingly moved on to Keighley for the 2023 season scoring 3 tries in 23 appearances for the Championship club.

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell said: “Thomas Doyle, is a young hooker who is a quality addition to back up Liam Hood around the engine room of the pack in what is one of the most important parts of a rugby league team.

“He is quick and strong with quality service around the ruck. I’m looking forward to working with him and see how he can grow into being a Super League player of the future.”

