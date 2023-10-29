Three more commit futures to Wakefield Trinity as Daryl Powell swoops for former Super League man

THREE more players have committed their futures to Wakefield Trinity as new head coach Daryl Powell swoops for former Super League winger Jermaine McGillvary.

McGillvary has been one of the most prolific try scoring wing three quarters in the Super League era. In his 13 year career with Huddersfield Giants, the winger has amassed 209 tries in 312 appearances and also represented Great Britain and England on 21 occasions scoring 12 tries.

On the signing of McGillvary, Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell said: “When I spoke to Jermaine before we managed to secure his signature I was super impressed with how driven he is to have a big season in ’24.

“He’s been an unbelievable player for a number of years, and I have no doubt he’s going to have a barnstorming season on the wing for Wakefield Trinity.

“He is an impressive man and player and i am confident the Trinity supporters will absolutely love what he will do this season.”

In other exciting Trinity news, Romain Franco, Jack Croft and Isaac Shaw have all committed their futures to the West Yorkshire club following the relegation from Super League.

On Franco, Powell said: “Romain will add strength and depth to our back division next season. He played in different positions last year, which shows he’s a flexible player.

“He is quick and strong and works hard to be the best he can be. I look forward to working with him to help him be a consistent member of the team.”

