England-Tonga’s second Test records staggering viewing figures

THE second Test between England and Tonga has recorded staggering viewing figures, according to rugbyleagueontv.

The social media page, dedicated to bringing statistics and fixtures from televised games, has revealed that the second Test on BBC One averaged 642,000 with a 9.6% audience share whilst coverage peaked at 795,000.

That is a brilliant increase from the first Test which had an average viewing figure of 566,000. That was an 8.5% audience share with coverage peaking at 642,000.

It will be interesting to see what the viewing figures will be for the third Test at AMT Headingley next weekend with the Test Series already wrapped up by England following two wins from two.

