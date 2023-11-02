Wakefield Trinity prop Eddie Battye finds new club

WAKEFIELD TRINITY prop Eddie Battye has found a new club following his exit from the relegated Super League side.

Battye has returned ‘home’ to Sheffield Eagles, signing a two-year deal with the South Yorkshire club.

Battye, since coming through the Eagles ranks in the early 2010s, has enjoyed spells with London Broncos and Wakefield but he’s decided now is the right time to return to South Yorkshire.

Director of Rugby Mark Aston commented: “Once we knew of Eddie’s availability, we did all we could to bring him back to Sheffield.

“We’re exceptionally proud of all he has achieved in becoming a Super League regular so to get a man of his calibre says a lot about what we’re doing and where we’re going.

“He’ll bring a lot to the table, not just on the pitch but off the pitch too.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.