NRL club reportedly interested in St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd

CANBERRA RAIDERS are reportedly interested in signing St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd.

That’s according to Roar which claimed, in an opinion piece on why Saints star Jack Welsby would be a perfect fit for a number of clubs Down Under, that Dodd had piqued the interest of the Raiders.

Canberra, of course, have an affinity with English players with the likes of George Williams, John Bateman and Elliott Whitehead all making their name at the capital club and now reportedly Morgan Smithies is also set to make the move.

The 21-year-old halfback is highly-rated on both sides of the world with Dodd registering almost 50 appearances for Saints since debuting for the club back in 2020.

Dodd is under contract with the Merseyside club until the end of the 2024 season, but signed with Australian agent SFX Sports earlier in the year following a superb World Club Challenge performance against Penrith Panthers.

At the time, Saints chief executive Mike Rush warned the halfback against joining Wests Tigers following their dismal recent run in the NRL whilst head coach Paul Wellens said this: “I don’t pay too much attention, Lewis Dodd is our player in 2023 and 2024,” Wellens said.

“My job here as a coach is do all I can to improve Lewis and all of our players as long as they are here. The speculation is what it is and you can never ask for that to go away.

“What is important for us as team and Lewis as a player is to work hard and perform well and everything else will take care of itself.

“He is a fantastic player and one we hold in the highest regard. We would love him to be here not just next year but for many years to come.”

