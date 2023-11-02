Super League Grand Final contract with Old Trafford up for negotiation as deal ends October 2024

THE Super League Grand Final contract with Old Trafford will be up for negotiation in the next few months with the current deal ending in October 2024.

The home of Manchester United has hosted Super League’s showpiece event since 1998 – when the Wigan Warriors claimed a 10-4 victory over Leeds Rhinos – and a potential deal to extend that after 2024 is in the works, League Express understands.

Rugby league has a great relationship with Manchester United and with the great history of the Grand Final being held at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ it seems increasingly unlikely that there will be any chance of the venue being moved.

In recent years, there have been concerns about the attendance numbers at Old Trafford, but Catalans Dragons’ 10-2 defeat to the Wigan Warriors last weekend brought in over 58,000 fans – a figure that dwarfed the previous number of 45,000 that was produced when the Dragons made it to the final back in 2021.

