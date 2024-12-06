Wakefield Trinity return to Super League confident of competing at last

Wakefield are looking forward to their return to Super League now the club is in a much better shape to be genuinely competitive than they were before.

NO TEAM has spent so long in Super League and made so little impact as Wakefield.

In 25 consecutive seasons from 1999, not once did they finish in the top four, only three times did they make the play-offs, and on 16 occasions they finished tenth or lower. Nor did they reach a single Challenge Cup Final.

And yet one year after finally falling through the relegation trapdoor, they are not just back but confident of seriously competing.

“We’re looking forward and we’re looking to charge for the play-off spots,” says star fullback Max Jowitt.

“We don’t want to be a team that is just hanging on and surviving in Super League. These are exciting times at Wakefield for everyone involved.”

Why the confidence? Well, it’s been one hell of a ride since local businessman Matt Ellis completed his takeover of Trinity in September last year, just days after relegation was confirmed.

A new main stand has been completed, other areas of Belle Vue have been spruced up and their home has been rocking with average crowds over 5,500, the highest in over a decade.

A formidable squad was assembled and duly dominated the second tier, winning every league game bar one and claiming three trophies including the 1895 Cup – winning at Wembley for the first time since 1963 – and the Grand Final.

And another strong side has long been in the works for season two of this new era, as they look to carry that momentum into Super League.

Daryl Powell has done a fine job since being brought in as head coach by Ellis and he says: “I think we’re in a great place, I really do.

“Everything about the club – just take a look around out there, it’s such a changed environment.

“The crowd we’ve had supporting us have been unbelievable all year, at home, away from home, at Wembley, wherever we are.

“For me, it’s unrecognisable really. You have to thank Matt Ellis and his family for a lot of that. Some of the things they’ve done have been amazing.

“I think everyone at the club has done a great job this year.”

While the success on the field provided fans with treasured memories, promotion had to be earned more off the field as Wakefield became the first beneficiaries of the club grading system.

Only London, Castleford and Leigh improved their score out of 20 more than Wakefield, who jumped from 12.52 points to 15.09 for a prized Grade A licence – a reflection particularly of their improved facilities and finances.

With Ellis’ backing, they now feel they are in a great position to compete in Super League, and while veterans like Luke Gale, Jermaine McGillvary and Matty Ashurst have departed, the recruits for 2025 suggest they can do just that.

Among the incomings are England internationals Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken from Catalans, Huddersfield’s Oliver Russell, Corey Hall and Matty Storton from Hull KR, Gold Coast’s Seth Nikotemo plus ex-Hull FC men Cam Scott and Jake Trueman.

Forward McMeeken had already moved back to England in time to see Trinity’s Grand Final win over Toulouse and the occasion had him licking his lips for the new season.

“I thought the way they sold the stadium out for that game, it made a really good atmosphere. It’s a promising time to be part of that club,” he said.

“It’s completely changed. It’s a step in the right direction for the club. That’s what Matt and Powelly have said they want to do, they want to take the club up and onwards. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Powell, who coached McMeeken for six years at Castleford, believes he has assembled a group hungry for – and capable of – success.

“It’s a great opportunity to go and challenge – not challenge everybody else, but challenge ourselves to be as good as we can be,” said the veteran coach.

“I think we’ll go in under the radar a little bit in Super League. We’ll enjoy it.

“Everyone is ambitious – the coaching staff, the playing group – and everyone has a point to prove, whether they are new players or have been here previously.

“There are a lot of players we’ve signed with a lot of development and growth, so we feel we can support those guys as a coaching staff to be as good as they can be.

“If we do that, I believe we’ve got all the hallmarks of an outstanding Super League team.”

Jowitt (inset) is the longest-serving member of Wakefield’s squad having made his debut more than ten years ago, but even he hasn’t had a whiff of top-flight success – their last play-off appearance was in 2012.

A record-breaker last term as the first rugby league player to ever score 500 points in a season, the Championship Player of the Year is embracing very new aspirations.

“Matt coming in and everything he has done, we’re looking to be a team that is competing for play-off spots and silverware,” he said.

“The drop down into the Championship is probably the best thing that could have happened. We’ve had a full rebuild in backroom staff, coaching staff and players. It’s done us the world of good.

“Now we’ve got a lot of work to do to be competing in Super League. I think the standard in Super League this year has probably lifted, from what I’ve watched. It’s a tough competition.

“But we’ve signed some quality players and there’s no reason why we can’t be competing.”

