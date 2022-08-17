Wakefield Trinity reveal James Batchelor injury blow

Wakefield Trinity fear James Batchelor will be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The forward, who has played every game bar one this season, suffered the issue during last week’s Super League victory over Wigan Warriors.

“It’s a tough one, it’s quite bad,” said Wakefield head coach Willie Poching. “We’re not sure if he’ll get another game with three weeks of the season to go.”

Meanwhile, Poching confirmed that Wakefield are appealing Kelepi Tanginoa’s three-match ban for Grade C dangerous contact.

However, the tribunal hearing will not be heard until next week, meaning the prop will not be available for their trip to Hull FC on Friday.

“We’ve admitted it was a hip drop,” said Poching of the challenge. “What we’re arguing is the severity of the grading.”