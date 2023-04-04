Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy’s move in jeopardy as Sydney Roosters extend contract for veteran winger Daniel Tupou

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Lewis Murphy’s move to the Sydney Roosters is now reportedly in jeopardy following the NRL club’s decision to extend the contract of veteran winger Daniel Tupou.

Tupou’s future had been the source of speculation with Super League clubs alerted to the possibility of snapping up the Tongan international for 2024 and beyond.

With the Roosters signing Dom Young from the Newcastle Knights on a bumper deal, Tupou’s time at the Chooks looked likely to come to an end.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Tupou will sign an extension, and, in doing so, put Murphy’s move to the NRL in jeopardy.

The Wakefield star suffered an ACL injury in the early weeks of the season, ruling him out for the entire year in what has proved to be a bitter blow for both the youngster and Trinity.

The West Yorkshire side currently languishes at the bottom of the Super League table after failing to win any of their opening six games.