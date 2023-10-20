Wakefield Trinity starlet on ‘devastating’ Super League relegation, debut, his future and Hull FC rumours

WAKEFIELD TRINITY may well have been playing their last game in Super League last weekend against Hull KR, but for one debutant, it was a moment to remember.

It’s fair to say that the West Yorkshire side has been dismal in 2023, winning just four of their 27 games with head coach Mark Applegarth set to be replaced by Daryl Powell at the helm.

For the last game of the season, Applegarth played three Super League debutants in the shape of Oli Pratt, Jordan Schofield and Harvey Smith.

Earlier in the season, Pratt had been called up the Yorkshire squad for this year’s Academy Origin series against Lancashire, but had to wait until last month to register his first appearance for Wakefield in the league – and it’s something he will always remember.

“It felt amazing to make my Super League debut,” Pratt told League Express. “And it’s been a goal of mine since I started playing rugby so it was a great feeling to have been selected to play last Friday.

“I am grateful to have played two games for Wakefield this year, with it being my first year in the first team my goal was to make my debut which I was lucky enough to do.

“Going out on loan to York, where I got to experience professional rugby for the first time, has also helped me.”

In terms of moving forward, Pratt believes that Trinity will be back in the big time before long – but what will happen for the 19-year-old for 2024 and beyond after being linked with a move to Hull FC?

“I am devastated the season finished how it did with Wakefield being relegated. However, I believe that Wakefield will be back in Super League where they belong in the next year or two.

“For me, in the future, I am looking at smashing through another pre-season and getting stuck into my second season in a full-time environment and hopefully gaining more game time next year.

“That being said, nothing serious has been mentioned to me about Hull FC but I have seen rumours being posted on social media.”

Pratt did sign a three-year deal with Wakefield a year ago, but it remains to be seen if that contract is void following relegation.

