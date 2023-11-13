Wakefield Trinity swoop for Bradford Bulls halfback as Daryl Powell builds impressive squad for 2024

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued their signing spree ahead of their first season in the Championship since 1998 with the recruitment of Bradford Bulls halfback Myles Lawford.

Lawford, who is a product of the renowned Bradford academy, will join Wakefield for 2024 on a three-year deal.

Wakefield’s takeover by local businessman Matt Ellis means that new head coach Daryl Powell has been given the funds to make important signings ahead of the new season in the second tier.

Already through the doors at Belle Vue have been Iain Thornley, Jermaine McGillvary, Luke Bain and Toby Boothroyd as the likes of Kelepi Tanginoa, Jai Whitbread and Kevin Proctor have departed.

Lawford, meanwhile, spent much of the 2023 season on loan with League One side Hunslet after finding game time limited at Odsal under Lee Greenwood.

Wakefield head coach, Daryl Powell said: ‘This is a quality signing for our future. Myles is a young halfback with class written all over him.

“He will have a couple of outstanding mentors in Luke (Gale) and Mason (Lino) as he steps into full-time training for the first time. I’ve no doubt he will challenge those two for a place in the starting team next season.

“I look forward to helping him grow into the player we all know he will become.’

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.