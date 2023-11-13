Castleford Tigers’ first pre-season friendly ahead of 2024 Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be desperate for a much-improved season on the one that they experienced during 2023.

Finishing second bottom, the Tigers narrowly avoided relegation with just local rivals Wakefield Trinity beneath them in the Super League table.

Going into 2024, they have a new head coach in Craig Lingard and a new number two in Danny McGuire, whilst the turnover has been great in terms of players coming in and out of The Jungle.

Of course, prior to the 2024 Super League season starting, getting such a whole host of players gelling together will be a task and so that’s where pre-season friendlies come in.

One side that Castleford will be facing in pre-season is Keighley Cougars, after Keighley chairman Ryan O’Neill confirmed as such in a press release last week.

In the midst of an update of an increased season ticket price for Keighley, O’Neill wrote: “We also have friendlies planned in January against Castleford Tigers and Halifax Panthers. Further exciting details on these fixtures will be circulated shortly.”

Last season, the Tigers entered pre-season with their head coach Lee Radford on international duty with Samoa following the Rugby League World Cup.

