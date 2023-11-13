Ex-Super League forward Pauli Pauli leaves York Knights for another club

FORMER Super League forward Pauli Pauli has left York Knights immediately to link up with a new club.

The barnstorming forward has made 22 appearances for the Knights in two seasons at the club, but he will be heading for pastures new ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

Having first come to the UK to link up with Wakefield Trinity, Pauli Pauli made 46 appearances for the West Yorkshire side between 2018 and 2019 before moving to Salford Red Devils on a permanent deal in 2020.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons with Salford, playing almost 30 times until he signed a deal with York for the 2022 season.

