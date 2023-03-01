Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news and injuries as Ian Watson’s new signing sits out after playing against Warrington

WAKEFIELD TRINITY go into their fixture against the Huddersfield Giants on Friday night bottom of the Super League table.
After being beaten at Belle Vue, 38-24, by the Catalans Dragons, Mark Applegarth’s men were demolished 60-0 by the Wigan Warriors last weekend.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, played their first game of the 2023 Super League season, going down 26-16 at home to the Warrington Wolves.
The game is on after Wakefield’s pitch was re-inspected this afternoon by an independent regulator.
Team news and injuries
Wakefield will be without Kelepi Tanginoa after the forward suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat at Wigan. Liam Hood should be ok to return. Max Jowitt is also set for an extended spell on the sidelines whilst Tom Lineham and Reece Lyne drop out.
Jake Connor is nearing a return in his new colours of Huddersfield, but this clash comes too soon for the maverick. The only change for Ian Watson’s side is Nathan Mason, who surprisingly replaces new signing Kevin Naiqama.
Squads
Wakefield Trinity
2 Jorge Taufua
3 Corey Hall
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
22 Rob Butler
23 Lewis Murphy
25 Sam Eseh
26 Dane Windrow
Huddersfield Giants
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Esan Marsters
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
10 Joe Greenwood
11 Josh Jones
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
14 Ashton Golding
15 Matty English
17 Owen Trout
18 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
23 Olly Russell
26 Nathan Mason
32 Will Pryce