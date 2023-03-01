Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news and injuries as Ian Watson’s new signing sits out after playing against Warrington

WAKEFIELD TRINITY go into their fixture against the Huddersfield Giants on Friday night bottom of the Super League table.

After being beaten at Belle Vue, 38-24, by the Catalans Dragons, Mark Applegarth’s men were demolished 60-0 by the Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, played their first game of the 2023 Super League season, going down 26-16 at home to the Warrington Wolves.

The game is on after Wakefield’s pitch was re-inspected this afternoon by an independent regulator.

Team news and injuries

Wakefield will be without Kelepi Tanginoa after the forward suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat at Wigan. Liam Hood should be ok to return. Max Jowitt is also set for an extended spell on the sidelines whilst Tom Lineham and Reece Lyne drop out.

Jake Connor is nearing a return in his new colours of Huddersfield, but this clash comes too soon for the maverick. The only change for Ian Watson’s side is Nathan Mason, who surprisingly replaces new signing Kevin Naiqama.

Squads

Wakefield Trinity

2 Jorge Taufua

3 Corey Hall

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

22 Rob Butler

23 Lewis Murphy

25 Sam Eseh

26 Dane Windrow

Huddersfield Giants

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Esan Marsters

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

10 Joe Greenwood

11 Josh Jones

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

17 Owen Trout

18 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

23 Olly Russell

26 Nathan Mason

32 Will Pryce