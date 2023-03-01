Huddersfield boss Ian Watson believes Wakefield should have played Super League fixture at “alternative stadium”

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson believes Wakefield Trinity should have played their Super League fixture at an “alternative stadium.”

The two clubs will go head to head at Belle Vue on Friday night, with the RFL giving the thumbs up to the surface following recent concerns over the pitch.

Watson has now had his say, stating: “We threw loads of options forward as a club. We just felt if you looked back at the pandemic and how good the game was at adapting in neutral venues with double headers then why, as an organisation, couldn’t we come up with that again?

“I know there was a few clubs who put there hand up to offer their services to Wakefield.

“I understand Wakefield’s point of view of the financial implications it would put on them but it’s a consequence of their actions, not Huddersfield’s actions. For that reason, I felt they should have looked at an alternative stadium.

“We’re more than happy to play at Wakefield. We spoke as a group the other day and said we want to play this week whether it’s Wakefield or anyone else.

“We can’t have a week off.

“It’s about preparing and making sure the medical team have got things for after the game so it lessens the impact of whatever results we get from the game.”

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara had been the most outspoken about the surface at Belle Vue following their round one clash.

But, Wakefield will “monitor” the situation over the next few weeks.