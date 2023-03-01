Scott Taylor breaks silence on his ban and explains what Tony Smith has changed at Hull FC

EARLIER this week, Scott Taylor was given a 12-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League (RFL).

But, following that news Taylor was handed a one-match ban after being given a Grade C charge Dangerous Tackle on Richie Myler following Hull’s win over Leeds Rhinos.

In response to that ban, the Black and Whites forward has explained how “frustrating” it is that he will have to sit out the trip to Catalans Dragons on Friday.

“It’s very frustrating,” Taylor said on Sky Sports: The Verdict.

“I’ve started the season fresh and feeling good. Two wins in and I want to be on that plane to Catalans but I’ve copped a ban.

“I’ve got to take it on the chin and move forward and do everything I can to help the boys prepare.”

Hull have often started Super League seasons well before facing inconsistency towards the back end of the year, but Taylor believes new head coach Tony Smith can stop that from happening this year.

“He has come in and freshened everything up, he’s brought lots of experience and some real positivity around the place,” Taylor continued.

“He’s gone right into the basics and all pre-season we’ve gone over the basics of rugby and drilled it home. We’re making sure we get that right before we go on with the big plays.”

Taylor also went on to describe just what Smith has brought in that is different.

“He’s given us that belief, he’s all about performing well and improving each week.

“He wants to see us improving, it’s not all about winning. We’ve started well in the past couple of seasons and then fallen off a cliff but I think you will see that change this year and see us hitting some form at the business end of the season and that’s what Tony will have brought in.”