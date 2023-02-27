Wakefield Trinity’s clash with Huddersfield Giants reportedly under threat as pitch set for inspection

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’s new pitch has come under scrutiny in recent days and weeks following the West Yorkshire club’s home game against Catalans Dragons.

That game left a number of Catalans players with serious blisters and bruises from the pitch, with Dragons head coach Steve McNamara confirming at the weekend that seven stars were on antibiotics after catching an infection in the blistered areas.

Following that game, McNamara stated: “The boys have got no skin left on their legs, it’s a big issue for Wakefield moving forward. I haven’t seen anything like that in terms of blisters and blood like that in there.

“I’m not a fan of the new pitches if that’s the outcome. That’s going to create issues I’m sure and they will have to play on it every other week.

“I didn’t realise it was quite like that. I’ve seen pictures during pre-season, but it’s an issue. That’s the worst dressing room for skin taken care off legs without a doubt.”

Now, i News has reported that a re-inspection is set to take place ahead of Wakefield’s home game against the Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

The game was scheduled to kick-off at 8pm with i News reporting that the pitch passed a pre-season inspection after a hybrid turf was laid at Belle Vue as part of the club’s redevelopment.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) is set to send out their independent contractor to re-inspect the pitch and make sure it is fit for purpose, otherwise the game could well be played elsewhere, according to i News.