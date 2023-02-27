St Helens star Alex Walmsley shares gruesome photo following Castleford Tigers clash

EVERYONE knows that rugby league players are some of the toughest sportsmen and women out there.

With the rough and tough nature of the sport, injuries are often part and parcel of the game, but sometimes some injuries make you wince with how gruesome they really are.

At the weekend, St Helens prop Alex Walmsley was in a rampant mood, scoring twice and destroying Castleford Tigers through the middle.

Upon celebrating his second try on his 250th appearance for the Merseyside club, Walmsley’s ear was on full show to the Channel 4 cameras, showing it bleeding profusely.

It’s not the prettiest of sights but it just shows you what these sportsmen go through in a game in order to help their side get the two points.