Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford recalls Mahe Fonua from Halifax Panthers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford has recalled Mahe Fonua from his dual-registration with Halifax Panthers ahead of the Tigers’ Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Fonua had been sent to Halifax for performance-based reasons after a disappointing opening round defeat to Hull FC.

The blockbusting centre was due to play for the Panthers tonight in their live ViaPlay fixture against Widnes Vikings, but was recalled by Radford following an injury to Jake Mamo in Castleford’s loss to St Helens.

“We lost Mahe, he’s trained with us and prepped well we’ve had dual registration before. Cas got an injury and we are ready without him,” Grix said live on ViaPlay.

“Dual-registration is a bit of contention with fans. It can be great as a junior partner and sometimes it’s not.

“Us at the moment we don’t have a big squad so I’m not sure if we can add who we like so when they are available it gives us a chance to keep bodies fresh.

“Mahe is a quality player so it’s not bad when that kind of quality comes to your club.”