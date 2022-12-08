Wakefield Trinity’s ex-Leeds Rhinos star Corey Hall makes important off-field move to prepare for life after rugby league

COREY HALL does not just have a bright future ahead of him on the rugby league field.

Further than that, Hall is studying Construction Project Management at Sheffield Hallam University and shadowing Morgan Sindall’s Project Manager.

Morgan Sindall are Trinity’s construction partner during the Belle Vue redevelopment project – a project that has made stunning progress which will see the West Yorkshire club produce a modern facility on one of the oldest venues in Super League.

“I’ve been shadowing a project manager at Morgan Sindall, been on the site and in the offices which fits perfectly alongside my course (construction project management) at University,” said Hall.

“It’s extremely important to have something behind you for life after Rugby League and this is something that I’m thoroughly enjoying. It’s also good to have an insight into our redevelopment at Trinity which excites me even more.

“Even though I’m still one of the young lads, I’d advise fellow professionals to do a university degree or have something different in place for when your rugby career is over. With the nature of the sport, it’s always good to have a backup plan.”

On the field, Hall is determined to kick on from a superb debut season for Trinity in 2022.

“It’s been going good. This year has been more physically demanding but that’s what’s needed to be in the best shape possible for the start of the season. We’re spending a lot more time on the field, but it gives you the chance to work on small details that you don’t normally get the opportunity to.

“Everyone is buying into it and we’re all extremely confident going into the start of the season.”

The Wakefield man believes that the current feel around the club is all pointing to an exciting season in 2023.

“If someone said I could do the same as last year I’d bite your hand off. For me, though, it’s just about working on those areas of my game like becoming more of an attacking threat.

“I’m working to be fitter, stronger, and faster. I want to work on minute details in this off-season to develop.

“Overall, there’s a vibrant feeling in the club with the new stadium, players and atmosphere. We’re just really excited – every day in pre-season the lads are getting more prepared to take on what 2023 has to offer.”