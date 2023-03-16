Wakefield Trinity’s fixture against Hull KR withdrawn from Sky Sports following issues with pitch ahead of inspection

HULL KR’S away fixture at Wakefield Trinity will no longer be shown live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will instead show the Betfred Super League Round Six fixture between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils on Friday week, March 24.

This change from the originally scheduled fixture, between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR, has been requested by the RFL and RL Commercial following the recent issues regarding the playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium.

The RFL and RL Commercial have outlined their gratitutde to all involved – the four clubs, and Sky Sports – for their co-operation, and stress that the Wakefield versus Hull KR fixture remains scheduled for the Be Well Support Stadium on March 24.

But that remains subject to a pitch inspection early next week, so this change has been made to provide clarity for supporters, viewers and for Sky Sports.

Betfred Super League Round Six:

Thursday March 23

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

Friday March 24

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm)

Saturday March 25

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (1pm, live on Channel 4)

Sunday March 26

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (3pm)